Caring for someone with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Presented by Dr. Kari Leiting
- Overview of PTSD
- Learn about PTSD symptoms, treatments, and impact of aging on PTSD.
- Learn Effective Communication Skills
- Learn to effectively communicate with your loved one with PTSD.
- Develop Strategies to Support Loved Ones
- How you can support loved ones struggling with PTSD symptoms or going through treatment.
- Additional Tools for Caregivers
- App and web-based resources about PTSD, common coping skills, and support