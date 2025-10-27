Skip to Content

Caring for someone with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Sioux Falls VA national caregiver month virtual learning series

This is an online event.

Free

Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.

Presented by Dr. Kari Leiting

  • Overview of PTSD
    • Learn about PTSD symptoms, treatments, and impact of aging on PTSD.
  • Learn Effective Communication Skills
    • Learn to effectively communicate with your loved one with PTSD.
  • Develop Strategies to Support Loved Ones
    • How you can support loved ones struggling with PTSD symptoms or going through treatment.
  • Additional Tools for Caregivers
    • App and web-based resources about PTSD, common coping skills, and support

