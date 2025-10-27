My HealtheVet MHV 101
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Presented by Bret Werning
- Learn the basics of MyHealtheVet
- Learn what is MyHealtheVet, how to help a Veteran make an account and how to act as a their proxy.
- Learn the basics on how to use MHV
- Learn how to navigate MHV, what to use it for, and how it can assist you in caring for your Veteran.
- Tools and Resources
- Learn about tools and resources that you as a caregiver can utilize in supporting your loved one that are offered through va.gov.