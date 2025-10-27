My HealtheVet MHV 101

Skip to Content

Sioux Falls VA national caregiver month virtual learning series

When:

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.

Presented by Bret Werning

  • Learn the basics of MyHealtheVet
    • Learn what is MyHealtheVet, how to help a Veteran make an account and how to act as a their proxy.
  • Learn the basics on how to use MHV
    • Learn how to navigate MHV, what to use it for, and how it can assist you in caring for your Veteran.
  • Tools and Resources
    • Learn about tools and resources that you as a caregiver can utilize in supporting your loved one that are offered through va.gov.

