Skip to Content

Facilitating pleasant events for Veterans with dementia

Sioux Falls VA national caregiver month virtual learning series

When:

No event data

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.

  • Brief review of Dementia Care
    • A very brief review of dementia care principles and the importance of pleasant events
  • Learn about Pleasant Events and STARVA
    • A brief overview of STARVA and a more in depth review of pleasant events and how they play a role in addressing challenging behaviors related to dementia.
  • Learn to facilitate Pleasant Events
    • Learn strategies to incorporate pleasant events into your loved one’s daily life based on the stage of their illness.

Other VA events

Last updated: 