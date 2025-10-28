Facilitating pleasant events for Veterans with dementia
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
- Brief review of Dementia Care
- A very brief review of dementia care principles and the importance of pleasant events
- Learn about Pleasant Events and STARVA
- A brief overview of STARVA and a more in depth review of pleasant events and how they play a role in addressing challenging behaviors related to dementia.
- Learn to facilitate Pleasant Events
- Learn strategies to incorporate pleasant events into your loved one’s daily life based on the stage of their illness.