Dementia 101

Dementia 101 behavioral recovery outreach team

Dementia 101 for caregivers of Veterans and Veterans who are caregivers

When:

No event data

Where:

5020 S. Broadband Lane

Suite 100

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.

Come learn about dementia and have your questions answered as how to navigate dementia related behaviors of your loved one that you are experiencing as a caregiver. Open to Caregivers of Veteran and Veterans who are Caregivers.

  • Basic information about dementia
  • Learn effective communication skills
  • Learn how to have realistic expectations
  • Learn how to facilitate pleasant events

Offered In-person, via telephone, or virtual.

