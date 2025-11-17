Dementia 101
Dementia 101 for caregivers of Veterans and Veterans who are caregivers
When:
No event data
Where:
5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Come learn about dementia and have your questions answered as how to navigate dementia related behaviors of your loved one that you are experiencing as a caregiver. Open to Caregivers of Veteran and Veterans who are Caregivers.
- Basic information about dementia
- Learn effective communication skills
- Learn how to have realistic expectations
- Learn how to facilitate pleasant events
Offered In-person, via telephone, or virtual.