Amputee Support Group
When:
Where:
Building 5, 2nd floor, Room 247 (2nd floor Community Living Center Conference Room)
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
No need to register for the group, but registration is needed for travel pay.
Call Dr. Rachel McClure at 605-336-3230, ext. 5007 to register.
This open support group invites Veteran Amputees and those who have experienced limb loss.
One support person may attend per Veteran. Veterans may come as they see fit.
Thu. Jan 8, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Thu. May 14, 2026, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT