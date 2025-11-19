Caregiver support education group- VA Nutrition resources
Monthly Caregiver support education group- VA Nutrition resources
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Molly Urias has been a registered dietitian for almost 7 years and with the VA for almost 2 years. She has experience working in both the inpatient and outpatient settings. In this presentation we will be learning about general healthy nutrition, weight loss, weight gain, and enteral nutrition support (tube feedings). We will also talk about all the different nutrition resources the VA has to offer you and your loved one.