Tobacco behavioral approaches workshop

Tobacco cessation behavioral approaches in-person and virtual workshop

When:

Repeats

Where:

Mental health outpatient building 53

2501 West 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

Call 605-336-3230, ext. 6654 to schedule.

Tobacco cessation behavioral approaches in-person and virtual workshop.

Help to reduce nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms.  Talk to your Primary Care Provider about being connected to the Tobacco cessation program to discuss nicotine replacement therapy (gum, lozenges, patch, or prescription medications) to improve your success in quitting.

Wed. Dec 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

