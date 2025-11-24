Tobacco behavioral approaches workshop
Tobacco cessation behavioral approaches in-person and virtual workshop
When:
No event data
Where:
Mental health outpatient building 53
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 6654 to schedule.
Help to reduce nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Talk to your Primary Care Provider about being connected to the Tobacco cessation program to discuss nicotine replacement therapy (gum, lozenges, patch, or prescription medications) to improve your success in quitting.
Wed. Dec 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 24, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT