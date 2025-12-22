Virtual Advance Care Planning Groups for Caregivers
Join the Caregiver Support Program for a virtual Advance Care Planning Group Caregivers and Veterans are both welcome.
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration for these events are required by a day prior by calling 605-336-3230, ext. 5080.
Advance Care Planning is all about making decisions for the care you would want to receive if you ever lose the ability to direct your own care.
Group discussions include:
- Who can make decisions for a patient if he/she cannot make them due to illness?
- Why is it important to consider appointing a decision-maker and completing a living will?
- What are the benefits to Caregivers and Veterans of having planning in place?
- How can I start conversations about these topics with my loved ones?
- How can completing an Advance Directive help?
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Jul 21, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT