Caregivers supporting Veterans in mental health recovery
When:
Fri. May 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register by calling 605-336-3230, ext. 5080. Attendance to all sessions is highly encouraged
Caregivers Supporting Veterans in Mental Health Recovery is a training program for friend or family caregivers of Veterans who are in recovery from a mental illness.
Participants must be Caregivers enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program.
May 1, 2026: Symptoms & Treatment part 1.
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Major depressive disorder
May 8, 2026: Symptoms & Treatment part 2.
- Anxiety disorders
- Bipolar disorders
- Schizophrenia spectrum disorder
May 15, 2026: Ease for Caregivers
- Understand public and internalized stigma
- Learn 4 principles of "EASE"
- Learn ways each principle can be practiced
May 22, 2026: De-escalation Skills
- Your role in a crisis
- Warning sins
- Setting limits
- Asking for support
May 29, 2026 VA S.A.V.E. for Caregivers
- Understand the scope of suicide
- Identify who may be at risk
- know what to do when someone is at risk
- Resources and caregiver self-care
Fri. May 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Fri. May 8, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Fri. May 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Fri. May 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Fri. May 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT