Caregivers supporting Veterans in mental health recovery

laptop with words virtual offering, ribbon surrounding title Caregivers supporting Veterans in mental health recovery, two people talking.

When:

Fri. May 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register by calling 605-336-3230, ext. 5080. Attendance to all sessions is highly encouraged

Caregivers Supporting Veterans in Mental Health Recovery is a training program for friend or family caregivers of Veterans who are in recovery from a mental illness.

Participants must be Caregivers enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program.

May 1, 2026: Symptoms & Treatment part 1.

  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Major depressive disorder

May 8, 2026: Symptoms & Treatment part 2.

  • Anxiety disorders
  • Bipolar disorders
  • Schizophrenia spectrum disorder

May 15, 2026: Ease for Caregivers

  • Understand public and internalized stigma
  • Learn 4 principles of "EASE"
  • Learn ways  each principle can be practiced

May 22, 2026:  De-escalation Skills

  • Your role in a crisis
  • Warning sins
  • Setting limits
  • Asking for support

May 29, 2026 VA S.A.V.E. for Caregivers

  • Understand the scope of suicide
  • Identify who may be at risk
  • know what to do when someone is at risk
  • Resources and caregiver self-care

