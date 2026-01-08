Grief/Loss support group for Veterans' survivors
When:
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Where:
5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Contact one of the facilitators to register.
Group Facilitators:
Erika Jacobson, MSW, CSW-PIP, CAC
VA Caregiver Support Program
605-336-3230, ext. 7720
Melissa Renes, MSW, CSW, LMSW
Sioux Falls Vet Center
605-336-3230
Grief is a personal experience, but empathy from those around you can make a big difference. Open to Family and Caregivers of Veterans who have passed away. You may come once or as many times as you need. Veteran could have recently passed or passed away years prior.
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT
Tue. May 19, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT