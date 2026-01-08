Skip to Content

Grief/Loss support group for Veterans' survivors

When:

Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

5020 S. Broadband Lane

Suite 100

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Contact one of the facilitators to register.


Group Facilitators:

Erika Jacobson, MSW, CSW-PIP, CAC
VA Caregiver Support Program
605-336-3230, ext. 7720 


Melissa Renes, MSW, CSW, LMSW
Sioux Falls Vet Center
605-336-3230

Grief is a personal experience, but empathy from those around you can make a big difference. Open to Family and Caregivers of Veterans who have passed away. You may come once or as many times as you need. Veteran could have recently passed or passed away years prior. 

Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Tue. Apr 21, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Tue. May 19, 2026, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT

Other VA events

Last updated: 