Caregiver support education group- Respite 101

Respite is a period of rest or a break from caregiving. Whether it’s for a few hours or a few days, respite can help caregivers take time for themselves. The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) encourages every caregiver to incorporate respite into their lives.

This education group will review types of respite, the benefits of utilizing respite, and guide caregivers through a self-assessment to explore their supportive care needs.