Caregiver support education group

Monthly virtual caregiver support education

When:

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

<p>
   Call <a href="tel:+0" aria-label="6 0 5. 3 3 6. 3 2 3 0."></a>, ext. 5080 to register.
</p>
 

Caring for someone with Dementia can be challenging. Planning for the future and knowing when it is time to look for long-term care placement are just some of those challenges. This educational group will cover topics related to planning for the care of your loved one with dementia such as:
Gathering important documents

  • Seeking professional assistance
  • Building a care team
  • Reviewing care options
  • Reviewing finances and ways to pay for care
  • Reviewing health care coverage
  • Considerations for early onset-dementia
  • Legal considerations
  • End of life decisions
  • Understanding treatment options
  • Resources for support

     

