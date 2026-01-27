Caregiver support education group

Caring for someone with Dementia can be challenging. Planning for the future and knowing when it is time to look for long-term care placement are just some of those challenges. This educational group will cover topics related to planning for the care of your loved one with dementia such as:

Gathering important documents

Seeking professional assistance

Building a care team

Reviewing care options

Reviewing finances and ways to pay for care

Reviewing health care coverage

Considerations for early onset-dementia

Legal considerations

End of life decisions

Understanding treatment options

Resources for support



