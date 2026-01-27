Caregiver support education group
Monthly virtual caregiver support education
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Caring for someone with Dementia can be challenging. Planning for the future and knowing when it is time to look for long-term care placement are just some of those challenges. This educational group will cover topics related to planning for the care of your loved one with dementia such as:
Gathering important documents
- Seeking professional assistance
- Building a care team
- Reviewing care options
- Reviewing finances and ways to pay for care
- Reviewing health care coverage
- Considerations for early onset-dementia
- Legal considerations
- End of life decisions
- Understanding treatment options
- Resources for support