Caregiver support Parkinson's disease training for caregivers

Parkinson’s disease (PD) creates an array of challenges for caregivers. These can include learning about the symptoms and causes of the diagnosis itself, understanding how PD is treated, and figuring out where to get help. For our Veteran’s,



the diagnosis may also be accompanied by the stress of figuring out what benefits they may qualify for because of their PD. Caregivers may feel fatigued at managing medication schedules and medical appointments. They may also be concerned that PD may raise the Veteran’s risk of suicide.



Our hope is that attending this two-session workshop will provide our caregivers with the knowledge they need to confidently move forward alongside their Veteran in navigating this diagnosis. We know that currently there is no cure for PD. We also know that through a combination of medications, surgical treatment options, and above all, participation in rehab therapies and exercise, many Veterans living with PD can live full lives.