Dementia education to empower caregivers

The Dementia Education to Empower Caregiver series has been designed to offer you knowledge, skills, and useful information to consider when caring for a Veteran living with dementia. Each session offers useful education on dementia, the signs, and symptoms to be aware of, and strategies to understand and address distress behaviors. This series is being held virtually using the WebEx platform.

June 10, 2026 : Overview of Dementia

June 17, 2026 : Managing Distress Behaviors in Dementia