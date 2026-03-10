Thriving through change and loss workshop

As human beings we face change and loss throughout our lives. When you find yourself in a caregiving role for a loved one it can feel like changes start coming at you faster than you can absorb, and the losses connected to those changes begin to pile up. This group is meant to be a safe and supportive space where you can step back, breath and take a moment to process all that you have been experiencing. With loss comes grief and to process grief we must take time to experience our emotions, reflect on what we’ve been through and allow it to help us learn what we need to be able to thrive both now and in the future.

Open to Caregivers enrolled in either VA Caregiver Support Program.