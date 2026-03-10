Family Caregivers have invaluable knowledge, information and perspective on the joys and challenges of providing care for an ill or injured Veteran. Caregivers trust the advice and guidance they receive from others who have walked in their shoes. The Virtual Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.



This group will be geared towards Caregivers with more general needs and who are caring for Veterans that are not struggling specifically with Dementia and age-related issues. This group offers a supportive space to connect, share experiences, and receive encouragement. Caregivers must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program