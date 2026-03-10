Family Caregivers have invaluable knowledge, information and perspective on the joys and challenges of providing care for an ill or injured Veteran. Caregivers trust the advice and guidance they receive from others who have walked in their shoes. The Virtual Dementia Care & Aging Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.



This group focuses on education, shared experiences, and strategies related to dementia care and aging. Caregivers must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program.