Veteran baby shower
Join us for a fun and heartfelt in‑person celebration honoring Veterans and their upcoming or recently welcomed little ones.
When:
Sat. Apr 18, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 1, 1st floor, Room 113 Auditorium
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for a fun and heartfelt in‑person celebration honoring Veterans and their upcoming or recently welcomed little ones. This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect, share experiences, and enjoy some treats together. Whether you’re expecting or have just delivered, we invite you to come be part of this special gathering designed especially for you!