Managing Stress Series

Stress is a normal physical response to the many challenges caregivers face. It’s not just the feeling of being overwhelmed by too many demands on your time; chronic stress can lead to health problems if you don’t find healthy ways to cope with it. Caregivers who attend these courses will learn about stress and practice stress reduction techniques. Courses will be offered Virtually via Webex, and each of the 3 courses will last one hour. It is preferred attendees come to all three sessions but not required.



Session 1: Introduction to Stress Management

(Wednesday May 6, 2026 4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m. online VVC)



In this course, you will identify things that cause stress and learn techniques to help reduce stress: deep breathing, toning, focusing on the senses, challenging negative self-talk, and journaling.



Session 2: How We Experience Stress

(Wednesday May 13, 2026 4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m. online VVC)



In this course, you will identify symptoms of stress and will learn several physical and mental techniques to help reduce stress: soothing sensory touch, stretching, yoga, and meditation.



Session 3: Response to Stress

(Wednesday May 20, 2026 4:30p.m. - 5:30p.m. online VVC)

In this course, you will learn about the stress response system and identify what helps to relieve stress. You will practice several physical and mental techniques to help reduce stress: muscle relaxation, breathwork, and guided imagery meditation.