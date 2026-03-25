Caregiver support virtual education: Building relationship health and safety for life
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Relationship dynamics change over time, this presentation will talk about what healthy, unhealthy and high risk relationship behaviors look like. Attend this 60 minute presentation to better understand how relationship dynamics can affect our mental and physical health, and how these dynamics can change as our role as caregivers evolves. Presented by Melissa Suter, CSW-PIP.