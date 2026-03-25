Offering new hope to Veterans and their families through weekend retreats.



At Project New Hope, we are driven by our mission: To provide veterans and their families the education, training, and skills necessary to manage their lives after wartime service.



Project New Hope was founded in 2007 by caring individuals who understand that for veterans and their families, wartime doesn’t end the day that a soldier comes home. The effects of serving our country in the military are often felt throughout a soldier’s entire lifetime and can impact each family member as well, often in ways that may be quite subtle or hidden from view.



The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System will provide programming for the May 1-3, 2026 Retreat at Camp Shetek 14 Keeley Island Dr, Slayton, MN 56172.