Monthly virtual education group for caregivers: Seasonal affective Disorder (SAD)
When:
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register and receive the link to attend.
Join us for an educational group on seasonal affective disorder (SAD), discover practical ways to brighten the season, and explore resources that can help you or someone you care about feel their best as the days get shorter and the season changes.
Open to Caregivers enrolled in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) or the Program of General Caregiver Supportive Services (PGCSS).