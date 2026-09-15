2026 Creative Arts Competition
National Veterans Creative Arts Competition
When:
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 1, 1st floor, Auditorium
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Complete an entry form and VA form 10-23203 and return forms via mail or email.
Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
Attn: Kirsten Gerdes
2501 W 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Or email completed forms to kirsten.gerdes@va.gov.
Open to Veterans and Employees
Entry forms will be accepted September 1 – October 1, 2026
Entry forms can be downloaded by clicking the links below or can be picked up at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital main lobby.
2026 Creative Arts Competition Form
NOTE: Only two pieces of Art/Creative Writing/Drama/Dance or Musical Selections can be submitted. The submissions must have been created in the last year. One entry form per submission.**
Categories:
- Visual Artwork – submissions due between September 28 – October 5, 2026. Submissions can be dropped off at the Sioux Falls VA
- Creative Writing – email creative writing entries in a Word document by September 16, 2026, to Kirsten Gerdes
- Video Recorded Drama, Dance, and Musical Selections – Video recorded submissions are due September 16, 2026. Contact Kirsten Gerdes for formatting. Please let us know if you need assistance with recording.