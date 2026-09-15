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2026 Creative Arts Competition

Logo for National Veterans Creative Arts Competition featuring a colorful star.

National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

When:

Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 1, 1st floor, Auditorium

2501 West 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Complete an entry form and VA form 10-23203 and return forms via mail or email.

Mail

Sioux Falls VA Health Care System 
Attn: Kirsten Gerdes  
2501 W 22nd Street 
Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Or email completed forms to kirsten.gerdes@va.gov.

Open to Veterans and Employees

Entry forms will be accepted September 1 – October 1, 2026

Entry forms can be downloaded by clicking the links below or can be picked up at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital main lobby.

2026 Creative Arts Competition Form

VA Form 10-3203 Consent form

NOTE: Only two pieces of Art/Creative Writing/Drama/Dance or Musical Selections can be submitted. The submissions must have been created in the last year. One entry form per submission.** 

Categories:

  • Visual Artwork – submissions due between September 28 – October 5, 2026. Submissions can be dropped off at the Sioux Falls VA
  • Creative Writing – email creative writing entries in a Word document by September 16, 2026, to Kirsten Gerdes
  • Video Recorded Drama, Dance, and Musical Selections – Video recorded submissions are due September 16, 2026. Contact Kirsten Gerdes for formatting. Please let us know if you need assistance with recording. 

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