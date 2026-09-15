Complete an entry form and VA form 10-23203 and return forms via mail or email.

Open to Veterans and Employees

Entry forms will be accepted September 1 – October 1, 2026

Entry forms can be downloaded by clicking the links below or can be picked up at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital main lobby.

2026 Creative Arts Competition Form

VA Form 10-3203 Consent form

NOTE: Only two pieces of Art/Creative Writing/Drama/Dance or Musical Selections can be submitted. The submissions must have been created in the last year. One entry form per submission.**

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