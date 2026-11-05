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3rd Annual National Family Caregivers Month Kick Off

Poster for serving veterans, supporting caregivers, united in purpose with photos of families.

When:

Fri. Nov 13, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

5020 S. Broadband Lane

Suite 100

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) is celebrated every November and is observed to  recognize and honor family caregivers across the country.

Please consider joining our 3rd Annual National Family Caregiver Month Resource Fair!

We will be offering a variety of activities and resources.

Lunch will be provided!

Caregivers and their Veterans are welcome!

Attendance is free!

Other VA events

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