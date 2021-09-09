Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic
- When
-
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Royal C. Johnson VA Medical Center – Sioux Falls Campus will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics. Please enter the Sioux Falls campus from the 26th Street parking lot and follow the flu shot clinic signs. All Veterans will need to wear a face covering.
Flu Shots are also available through the VA Community Care Network at participating pharmacies. To find an in-network retail pharmacy -
- Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations
- Enter your ZIP code
- Under Facility Type select "Community pharmacies (in VA's network)"
- Call ahead to confirm the pharmacy services and hours
Additional information is available at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp