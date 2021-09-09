 Skip to Content
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic

When
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Where

Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital

Royal C. Johnson VA Medical Center – Sioux Falls Campus will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics.  Please enter the Sioux Falls campus from the 26th Street parking lot and follow the flu shot clinic signs.  All Veterans will need to wear a face covering.

 

Flu Shots are also available through the VA Community Care Network at participating pharmacies.  To find an in-network retail pharmacy -

  1. Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations
  2. Enter your ZIP code
  3. Under Facility Type select "Community pharmacies (in VA's network)"
  4. Call ahead to confirm the pharmacy services and hours

Additional information is available at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp

 

