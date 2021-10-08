 Skip to Content
Flu Shot Clinic- Sioux City Clinic

When
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Where

Sioux City VA Clinic

Flu vaccine clinic. To promote social distancing ALL appointments will be PRE-SCHEDULED. Please call your local CBOC to schedule your appointment for the Flu Vaccine. As a reminder, everyone is required to wear a face covering.

Flu vaccines are also available through the VA Community Care Network at participating pharmacies.  To find an in-network retail pharmacy -

  1. Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations
  2. Enter your ZIP code
  3. Under Facility Type select "Community pharmacies (in VA's network)"
  4. Call ahead to confirm the pharmacy services and hours

Additional information is available at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp

