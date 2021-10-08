Flu Shot Clinic- Sioux City Clinic
- When
-
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Flu vaccine clinic. To promote social distancing ALL appointments will be PRE-SCHEDULED. Please call your local CBOC to schedule your appointment for the Flu Vaccine. As a reminder, everyone is required to wear a face covering.
Flu vaccines are also available through the VA Community Care Network at participating pharmacies. To find an in-network retail pharmacy -
- Visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations
- Enter your ZIP code
- Under Facility Type select "Community pharmacies (in VA's network)"
- Call ahead to confirm the pharmacy services and hours
Additional information is available at https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp