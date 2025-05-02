Celebrating the Backbone of VA Health Care

PRESS RELEASE

May 2, 2025

Sioux Falls , SD — This Nurses Week, the Sioux Falls VA is celebrating our nurses' important role in providing the best health care to our Veterans.

Whether at the Royal C. Johnson Medical Center, community-based outpatient clinics, residential facilities, or through telehealth, our VA nurses lead with experience, innovation, and expertise.

VA nurses’ insights improve patient outcomes, drive best practices, and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Veterans.

“Nurses are the backbone of health care, providing support to patients/families/caregivers at all hours of the day or night. They have compassion, patience, empathy, sensitivity, and adapt to ever-changing situations,” said Susan Leitheiser, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive. “Nurses are leaders, innovators, problem solvers, change-makers, educators, and patient advocates who lead the way in delivering the safest, highest-quality care to the nation’s Veterans.”

Our nurses work hard to ensure that we maintain the high standards of care Veterans deserve at the Sioux Falls VA. Their dedication played a big role in the Sioux Falls VA receiving an all-time high of 95.5% I-Trust the VA with my Healthcare score. The nurses are also critical to Sioux Falls' ranking 7th in Trajector Medical’s Best City in the U.S. for Veterans’ Healthcare.

“We share many successes as a result of nursing’s contributions, collaborative efforts, and commitment to providing exceptional care to Veterans,” said Leitheiser. “The strength of the Sioux Falls VA nursing lies in the unity and dedication of each of our nurses, generating a far-reaching impact that elevates the quality of care and enhances the lives of Veterans across the nation.”

As we celebrate Nurses Week, take a moment to extend thanks to a nurse – whether it be a friend, family member, or colleague. A simple thank you, a kind note, and a quick shout-out can mean so much.

“Our nurses’ hard work and heart are truly inspirational. I am grateful for the difference our nurses make in the lives of those who’ve served our country,” said Leitheiser. “I commend the SF VA nurses unwavering dedication and expertise and I am honored to work alongside such exceptional nursing professionals!”