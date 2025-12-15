Skip to Content

Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team

Team based intervention for Veterans struggling with dementia.

The Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team assists by:

  • Providing basic education on Dementia and Dementia care
  • Exploring challenging Dementia related behaviors with the caregiver(s)
  • Developing non-medication (behavioral) interventions to address behaviors
  • Demonstrating and education caregivers on effective communication skills and techniques with Veterans struggling with Dementia
  • Assisting caregivers in identifying and addressing environmental triggers for challenging behaviors
  • Coaching caregivers on development of realistic expectations for Veterans struggling with Dementia

All recommendations offered will be tailored specifically to the individual Veteran, taking into account their personal needs and individual circumstances. It is the responsibility of the caregiver to implement the recommendations provided by the BRO team.

Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team VA Sioux Falls

VA Sioux Falls health care

Phone:

Email: vhasuxsiouxfallsbroteam@va.gov

BRO team events

 

Dementia 101 

Come learn about dementia and have your questions answered as how to navigate dementia related behaviors of your loved one that you are experiencing as a caregiver. Open to caregivers of Veteran and Veterans who are caregivers.

  • Basic information about dementia
  • Learn effective communication skills
  • Learn how to have realistic expectations
  • Learn how to facilitate pleasant events

Visit https://www.va.gov/sioux-falls-health-care/events/ for upcoming  dates, registration information, and other events and support groups sponsored by the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System.

