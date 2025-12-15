Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team
Team based intervention for Veterans struggling with dementia.
The Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team assists by:
- Providing basic education on Dementia and Dementia care
- Exploring challenging Dementia related behaviors with the caregiver(s)
- Developing non-medication (behavioral) interventions to address behaviors
- Demonstrating and education caregivers on effective communication skills and techniques with Veterans struggling with Dementia
- Assisting caregivers in identifying and addressing environmental triggers for challenging behaviors
- Coaching caregivers on development of realistic expectations for Veterans struggling with Dementia
All recommendations offered will be tailored specifically to the individual Veteran, taking into account their personal needs and individual circumstances. It is the responsibility of the caregiver to implement the recommendations provided by the BRO team.
Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team VA Sioux Falls
VA Sioux Falls health care
Phone:
BRO team events
Dementia 101
Come learn about dementia and have your questions answered as how to navigate dementia related behaviors of your loved one that you are experiencing as a caregiver. Open to caregivers of Veteran and Veterans who are caregivers.
- Basic information about dementia
- Learn effective communication skills
- Learn how to have realistic expectations
- Learn how to facilitate pleasant events
Visit https://www.va.gov/sioux-falls-health-care/events/ for upcoming dates, registration information, and other events and support groups sponsored by the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System.