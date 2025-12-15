Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team

BRO team events

Dementia 101

Come learn about dementia and have your questions answered as how to navigate dementia related behaviors of your loved one that you are experiencing as a caregiver. Open to caregivers of Veteran and Veterans who are caregivers.

Basic information about dementia

Learn effective communication skills

Learn how to have realistic expectations

Learn how to facilitate pleasant events

Visit https://www.va.gov/sioux-falls-health-care/events/ for upcoming dates, registration information, and other events and support groups sponsored by the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System.