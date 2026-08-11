Support groups and education for Veterans and Caregivers
The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System offers many support groups and education to support Veterans and caregivers.
Support groups, workshops, and other offerings can also be found on the Sioux Falls VA health care events page.
Grief/Loss support group for Veterans' survivors
Grief is personal experience, but empathy from those around you can make a big difference.
This support group is open to family and caregivers of Veterans who have passed away recently or years prior.
3rd Tuesday of every month
3:30-4:30 p.m. CST
In person at the Sioux Falls Vet Center, 5020 S. Broadband Ln Ste 1100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 or virtually via Webex
To register, contact:
Analisa Torkelson, CSW
605-336-3230 ext. 7826
or
Melissa Renes, MSW, CSW, LMSW
Sioux Falls Vet Center
Amputee and limb loss support group
This open support group invites Veteran amputees and those who have experienced limb loss. One support person may attend per Veteran.
Veterans may come as they see fit. Attendees will obtain mutual support, learn effective coping skills, and learn about resources related to amputation and limb loss.
No need to register, but registration is needed for travel pay.
2nd Thursday of the month
2:30-4:00 p.m.
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
Community Living Center 2nd Floor Conference Room
2501 W. 22nd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
If you have any questions, please contact Dr. Rachel McClure at 605-336-3230, ext. 5007
Primary care mental health grief group for Veterans
Grief group is a psychoeducational, therapeutic support group for Veterans to learn about their own unique journey of healing. Grief is a personal experience that no two people will grieve and mourn in the same way. To heal in grief is to become whole again.
Experiencing a new changed "wholeness" requires you to engage in the work of mourning. Healing is a holistic concept that embraces the physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and spiritual realms. The group utilizes Dr. Alan Wolfelt's ten touchstones of grief.
Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
Royal C. Johnson Veterans' Memorial Hospital
2501 W, 22nd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
If interested in the grief group, discuss with your primary care team.
Virtual dementia care & aging caregiver support group
Family Caregivers have invaluable knowledge, information and perspective on the joys and challenges of providing care for an ill or injured Veteran. Caregivers trust the advice and guidance they receive from others who have walked in their shoes. The Virtual Dementia Care & Aging Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.
This group focuses on education, shared experiences, and strategies related to dementia care and aging. Caregivers must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program.
1st Thursday of the month
6:30-7:30 p.m. CT
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Low vision/VIST support group
Join us for our monthly low vision/VIST support group. Open to Veterans enrolled in the VIST or low vision programs. Veterans can join via online or by phone.
3rd Wednesday of the month
For more information please call 605-336-3230, ext. 7604.
In-person caregiver support group
The Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.
Family Caregivers have invaluable knowledge, information and perspective on the joys and challenges of providing care for an ill or injured Veteran. Caregivers trust the advice and guidance they receive from others who have walked in their shoes. The Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.
Must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program or a VA eligible Veteran caring for a non-Veteran to attend. Care recipients are not allowed to attend this group. If you needing assistance with respite care in order to attend the group, please contact us at 605-336-3230, ext. 5080.
4th Tuesday of the month
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Virtual caregiver support group
Family Caregivers have invaluable knowledge, information and perspective on the joys and challenges of providing care for an ill or injured Veteran. Caregivers trust the advice and guidance they receive from others who have walked in their shoes. The Virtual Caregiver Support Group is designed to facilitate and support Caregivers connecting with others who feel stressed, overwhelmed or alone in their role.
This group will be geared towards Caregivers with more general needs and who are caring for Veterans that are not struggling specifically with Dementia and age-related issues. This group offers a supportive space to connect, share experiences, and receive encouragement. Caregivers must be enrolled in the VA Caregiver Support Program.
Call 605-336-3230, ext. 5080 to register.
Virtual advance care planning group for caregivers and Veterans
Join the Caregiver Support Program for a virtual advance care planning group for caregivers and Veterans are both welcome.
Advance Care Planning is all about making decisions for the care you would want to receive if you ever lose the ability to direct your own care.
Group discussions include:
- Who can make decisions for a patient if he/she cannot make them due to illness?
- Why is it important to consider appointing a decision-maker and completing a living will?
- What are the benefits to caregivers and Veterans of having planning in place?
- How can I start conversations about these topics with my loved ones?
- How can completing an Advance Directive help?
Registration for these events are required by a day prior by calling 605-336-3230, ext. 7826.