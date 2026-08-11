Support groups and education for Veterans and Caregivers

Grief/Loss support group for Veterans' survivors

Grief is personal experience, but empathy from those around you can make a big difference.

This support group is open to family and caregivers of Veterans who have passed away recently or years prior.

3rd Tuesday of every month

3:30-4:30 p.m. CST

In person at the Sioux Falls Vet Center, 5020 S. Broadband Ln Ste 1100, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 or virtually via Webex

To register, contact:

Analisa Torkelson, CSW

605-336-3230 ext. 7826

or

Melissa Renes, MSW, CSW, LMSW

Sioux Falls Vet Center

605-330-4552