Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital - Campus map

Directions

From the north

To arrive at the VA medical center from the north, travel south on Interstate 29 taking exit 79 heading east. Next, turn south on Kiwanis, then east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.

From the south

To arrive at the VA medical center from the south, travel north on I-29 taking exist 9 heading east. Next, turn north on Kiwanis, then turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.

From the east

To arrive at the VA medical center from the east, travel west on I-90 turning south on I-29. Next, take exit 79 heading east and turn south on Kiwanis. You will next turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.

From the west

To arrive at the VA medical center from the west, travel east on I-90, turning south on I-29. Next, take exit 79 heading east, then turn south on Kiwanis and, finally, turn east on 22nd Street. The VA medical center is located at 2501 West 22nd Street.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital

2501 West 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Intersection:

West 22nd Street and West 24th Street

Coordinates: 43°31'52.45"N 96°45'27.44"W