Ms. Kalt has served in several nursing leadership roles throughout her VA career. In 2017, she was appointed Nurse Manager of the Medical/Surgical Unit and, in 2020, became Associate Chief of Nursing (ACON) for Rehabilitation and Extended Care. She later served as ACON for Outpatient Services, providing leadership across Primary Care, Women’s Health, Outpatient Specialty Medicine, the Emergency Department, Occupational Health, and Telehealth. Ms. Kalt has also completed a leadership detail as Chief of Community Care. In 2024, she completed a detail as Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. Ms. Kalt earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South Dakota State University and her Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix.