Lisa J. Simoneau

She was appointed as the Medical Center Director on January 5, 2020. She previously served as the Associate Director for the South Texas Veterans Health Care System, San Antonio, Texas. Ms. Simoneau earned her Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, Lynchburg, VA and a Master of Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL. She completed the Harvard Senior Executive Fellows Program in 2018. She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a graduate of Leadership VA 2006. She is board certified in health care management.