High reliability at Sioux Falls VA

At the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, safety is our top priority. Because healthcare can be complex and risky, we are committed to being a High Reliability Organization (HRO).

This means we focus on preventing mistakes and supporting everyone, so Veterans and staff can feel safe and cared for every day

“By moving toward high reliability, we’re building a physically and psychologically safe environment for Veterans and our staff,” said Kristin Reiffenberger, Sioux Falls VAHCS HRO Lead.

HRO is integral in assisting the Sioux Falls VAHCS to deliver care that is consistent and dependable. The HRO journey ensures that our teams have the training, support and resources to learn, grow, and apply safer practices.

The implementation of HRO Dashboard, Community of Practice, Trainings, Recognition Programs, and other initiatives have given staff the tools to improve safety, communication, and encourage continuous learning.

The HRO journey has improved the trust between Veterans and the Sioux Falls VA because of the dependable care they receive. This is shown by the data collected through Veteran Signals (VSignals) trust score of over 95%.

“Trust is vital to a healthcare organization,” said Reiffenberger. “By focusing on safety and empowering staff members to help create and sustain a culture of accountability and reliability, we reinforce our VA core values and strengthen Veterans’ trust in the VA.”

The efforts by the Sioux Falls VA represent significant progress resulting in a more resilient organization where safety is embedded in everyday behaviors, and continuous improvement is a shared expectation. The HRO journey has abled the Sioux Falls VA to maintain a 5-star Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ratings in both quality and experience.

“High reliability has a direct impact on how safe we are, how connected we feel, and how confidently we can do our jobs,” said Reiffenberger. “For Veterans, it can be the reason they choose our organization, because they know we take their safety and well‑being seriously.”