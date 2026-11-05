November is national family caregivers month!

Each November, during National Family Caregivers Month, VA recognizes and honors the millions of family caregivers who provide care, comfort and support to Veterans across the nation.



This year, VA’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP) recognizes National Family Caregivers Month through our national theme: “Serving Veterans, Supporting Caregivers – United in Purpose.”



Caregivers are essential partners in the health and well-being of Veterans. Every day, they provide countless acts of care—from helping with daily needs and navigating health care to offering companionship, encouragement and support. Their dedication strengthens Veterans, families and communities.



“United in Purpose” reflects VA’s commitment to working alongside caregivers as they care for our nation’s Veterans. It represents a shared mission across VA to recognize caregivers’ contributions, listen to their experiences and connect them with resources and services that support their own health and well-being.



Throughout National Family Caregivers Month, VA celebrates caregivers while raising awareness of the support available to them through the Caregiver Support Program. CSP offers resources, education, peer support, coaching and other services designed to help caregivers at every stage of their caregiving journey.



This November, we invite Veterans, caregivers, families and communities to join us in recognizing those who give so much service to others.



Together, we are Serving Veterans, Supporting Caregivers – United in Purpose.



Connect with VA Caregiver Support



Whether you are new to caregiving or have been caring for a Veteran for years, you do not have to navigate the journey alone. VA’s Caregiver Support Program can help you explore services and resources designed to support you and the Veteran you care for.



Learn more about VA’s Caregiver Support Program and connect with your local CSP team to find out about upcoming NFCM events.



For the latest, we welcome you to Subscribe for email updates and information about VA Caregiver Support Program services.