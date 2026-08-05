Wishes for heroes: Bringing joy in life's final chapters

The circle of life brings so many people joy and sorrow, especially in its final chapters. To ease the sadness that often accompanies these moments, the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System offers a remarkable program called Wishes for Heroes. The program helps fulfill a final wish by a Veteran in their last weeks or days, bringing them a cherished smile.

The wishes vary. It can be as simple as a Corvette ride, a cup of coffee from their favorite coffee shop, or traveling to their cabin to enjoy the fresh air one last time with their friends and family.

“Since helping with this program in 2013, I have always been impressed with the request of what is truly important to our Veterans. It doesn’t have to be an elaborate wish, but more often than not, it’s rather simply requests like spending time with our loved ones, or getting a cup of coffee from their favorite barista down the street,” states Cameron Will, Sioux Falls VA Health Care System recreational therapist. “What I have learned is that relationships matter and being able to check off one more item on their bucket list is truly important.”

The program is a collaborative effort, uniting departments across the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, including nursing, chaplains, and social workers, as well as nutrition and food services. The team is truly committed to putting Veterans first, going above and beyond to ensure each wish is fulfilled.

Wishes for Heroes is not only for the Veterans, but also for their families and friends. Seeing their beloved Veteran smile one last time brings comfort and healing to those who matter most.

“If you ever wanted to find a program that truly pulls at your heartstrings, look no further than our Wishes for Heroes program,” Will shares.