Physical rehabilitation occupational therapy fellowship
The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity, serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.
The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) opened with the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital on July 19, 1949. The SFVAHCS serves over 30,000 Veterans from Eastern South Dakota, Southwestern Minnesota, and Northwestern Iowa through six locations. Veterans can access care and services at our Joint Commission accredited complexity level 2 medical center and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) in Aberdeen, Watertown, Dakota Dunes, and Wagner, SD, and Spirit Lake, IA. Inpatient care is delivered in a six-bed acute psychiatric unit, a 14-bed acute inpatient Med/Surg unit, and a 4-bed ICU. Other clinical experiences are provided in a ten-bed emergency department, 28-bed Community Living Center, a 10-bed hospice, and ambulatory clinics in primary care, rehabilitative services, specialty medicine, and surgical sub-specialties.
In 1974, the SFVAHCS formed an agreement with the University of South Dakota to house the medical school administrative offices for third and fourth year clinical rotations helping USD advance from a 2-year to 4-year medical school. The SFVAHCS is now affiliated with over 40 regional universities and colleges. These affiliations support the training of health professions trainees in up to 40 different programs. SFVAHCS currently has four VA Sponsored programs, Medical Residents and Fellows in 6 different programs, and other paid and without compensation trainees, from multiple affiliate partners.
For over 30 years, the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System's Occupational Therapy Department has been providing valuable experience to occupational therapy students. Clinical experiences are regularly conducted in various settings, including acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, primary care, and telehealth. Students benefit from the extensive experience and mentorship of over eleven occupational therapists.
Fellowship information
The primary occupational therapy clinical locations are in Sioux Falls and Dakota Dunes, with fellowship students primarily based in Sioux Falls with a focused area of practice of physical rehabilitation. OT fellows will gain experience in a wide variety of clinical conditions, such as, chronic conditions (e.g., CHF, COPD, vision impairments, etc.), orthopedic conditions (e.g., THA, TKA, TSA, etc.), acute conditions (e.g., fractures, sprains, etc.), and neurological impairments (e.g., CVA, TBI, SCI, cognitive impairments, etc.).
OT fellows can expect the following VA clinical experiences: 1) Complete comprehensive and brief OT evaluations for both inpatient and outpatient veteran care; 2) Develop evidenced based treatment planning for both inpatient and outpatient veteran care; 3) Implement interventions to remove barriers and improve independence: 4) Complete task analysis to improve independence and veteran centered goals; 5) Participate in interdisciplinary teamwork, mutuality, and professional responsibility; 6) Provide customer service and professional relationships, and organizational stewardship; 7) Apply the OT Code of Ethics through analysis of real world examples of its application; 8) Acquire knowledge about how the VA health care system differs from the private sector to include requirements to enroll in certain programs, and resources that are available to the veteran population that are not readily available to the private sector (beneficiary travel, HUDVASH vouchers, Whole Health, Homeless program, Veterans Justice Outreach, Vocational Rehab, Peer Support, etc.).
OT fellows will also be provided various didactic experiences, including activities organized and facilitated by the OT fellowship director and mentors. Didactic instruction may be comprised of lectures, flipped classrooms, journal club discussions, simulation (pre-work, debriefing, and reflection), interactive learning sessions with digital technology and discussions. Didactics will include VHA knowledge of military and veteran culture, service connection and the VA disability system, acculturation difficulties related to return from deployment and separation from service, post-traumatic stress disorder and moral injury, combat related exposures to include traumatic brain injuries from explosions and other ailments, military and Veteran suicide prevention and weapon safety and lethal means reduction, transgender care in the military, military occupation and war and their effects on spiritual development, military sexual trauma, and grief, and end-of-life care. Additionally, the fellow will be expected to provide at least two virtual presentations on recent innovative and evidence-based practice research that could be implemented at the VA.
The Sioux Falls VA Healthcare System occupational therapy fellowship program includes planned clinical mentorship experiences/rotations in the following areas: acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, primary care, telehealth, adaptive sports, movement disorders, spinal cord injury clinic, amputee clinic, polytrauma clinic, adaptive sports, and low vision clinic. Fellows will engage in direct patient care experiences in various settings. Emphasis will be given to unique veteran-specific clinics that emphasize physical rehabilitation. The fellow will be mentored by expert staff in each planned clinical experience.
Program contact details
Kirsten Gerdes, OTD, MS, OTR/L
Occupational Therapy Supervisor and Fellowship Coordinator
Sioux Falls VA Health Care System
2501 W 22nd street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Kirsten.gerdes@va.gov
Office:605-336-3230 ext. 6454
Fax: 605-333-6818
Program start and end date
Fellowship year runs from September 2027 – August 2028.
Program goals
Sioux Falls VA Physical Rehabilitation Occupational Therapy Fellowship program goals:
- OT fellows will expand their foundational and advanced knowledge in physical rehabilitation through a comprehensive curriculum and continuous professional development activities.
- OT fellows will refine their clinical reasoning and performance skills to provide superior patient care and implement innovative treatment strategies.
- OT fellows will embrace and practice the highest ethical standards in all aspects of veteran care and professional interactions.
- OT fellows will develop exceptional communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with patients, families, and multidisciplinary teams.
- OT fellows will actively participate in research, publication, and professional development activities to contribute to the advancement of the field of occupational therapy in physical rehabilitation.
Program eligibility requirements
1. Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job.
2. Applicants must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment,
onboarding process.
3. Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the
Selective Service System (SSS). Male, for this purpose, is any individual born male on their birth certificate
regardless of current gender. Males required to register, but who fail to do so by their 26th birthday, may
be ineligible for VA appointment. Visit https://www.sss.gov to register, print proof of registration or
obtain a Status Information Letter,
4. Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity. Documents must be
unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit: OICAM ID Matrix.
States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID
https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.
5. Applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English.
6. Applicants who are currently licensed, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened against the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment. https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov
7. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of
individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid, and all other Federal healthcare
programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/
8. Applicants must furnish evidence or a self-certification that they are physically and mentally fit to perform the essential functions of the fellowship have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-adults/recommended-vaccines/i... and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (within 90-days of Offer and Acceptance.)
https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm
9. Applicants will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here:
http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/1…
10. Additional pre-employment forms include the:
Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA 10-2850D)
Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)
HPT Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement memo (see below)
These documents, and others, are available online for review at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt[1]eligibility.asp. Falsifying any answer on any Federal document will result in the inability to appoint or
immediate dismissal from the VA.
11. Applicants are not drug-tested prior to receiving an appointment; however certain fellows are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. Applicants will sign an acknowledgement form stating awareness of this practice
12. Applicants must participate in seasonal influenza vaccination.
13. Applicants must possess a current NBCOT certification as an occupational therapist.
14. Applicants must be a graduate of an occupational therapy program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE).
15. Applicants must hold full, current, and unrestricted South Dakota occupational therapy license or be eligible for licensure to practice.
16. OT graduates from an approved occupational therapy program [who otherwise meet the minimum qualification requirements,] but who do not possess NBCOT certification and/or state licensure, may be appointed, pending certification and/or licensure, as a graduate OT on a full-time temporary appointment not to exceed two years.
Application requirements, fees, and selection process
Application requirements, fees, and deadlines
Applicants must meet eligibility requirements, complete an application, and successfully participate in an interview. Additionally, applicants must provide at least three professional references. Applications must be completed by deadline established in announcement. No fees are associated with the application and interview process.
Selection process
The Occupational Therapy Fellowship candidate will participate in a structured interview conducted by a panel of three rehabilitation professionals. Each interviewer will independently score the candidate using standardized evaluation criteria. The applicant with the highest overall score will proceed to the reference check stage. If the candidate receives excellent references, an offer for fellowship placement will be extended.
Additional fees payable by an accepted fellow
None
Form of compensation
Hourly stipend