Physical rehabilitation occupational therapy fellowship

1. Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job.



2. Applicants must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment,

onboarding process.



3. Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the

Selective Service System (SSS). Male, for this purpose, is any individual born male on their birth certificate

regardless of current gender. Males required to register, but who fail to do so by their 26th birthday, may

be ineligible for VA appointment. Visit https://www.sss.gov to register, print proof of registration or

obtain a Status Information Letter,



4. Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity. Documents must be

unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit: OICAM ID Matrix.

States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID

https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.



5. Applicants must be proficient in written and spoken English.



6. Applicants who are currently licensed, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened against the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment. https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov



7. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of

individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid, and all other Federal healthcare

programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/



8. Applicants must furnish evidence or a self-certification that they are physically and mentally fit to perform the essential functions of the fellowship have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines-adults/recommended-vaccines/i... and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (within 90-days of Offer and Acceptance.)

https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm



9. Applicants will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here:

http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/1…



10. Additional pre-employment forms include the:

Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA 10-2850D)

Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)

HPT Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement memo (see below)

These documents, and others, are available online for review at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt[1]eligibility.asp. Falsifying any answer on any Federal document will result in the inability to appoint or

immediate dismissal from the VA.



11. Applicants are not drug-tested prior to receiving an appointment; however certain fellows are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. Applicants will sign an acknowledgement form stating awareness of this practice



12. Applicants must participate in seasonal influenza vaccination.



13. Applicants must possess a current NBCOT certification as an occupational therapist.



14. Applicants must be a graduate of an occupational therapy program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE).



15. Applicants must hold full, current, and unrestricted South Dakota occupational therapy license or be eligible for licensure to practice.



16. OT graduates from an approved occupational therapy program [who otherwise meet the minimum qualification requirements,] but who do not possess NBCOT certification and/or state licensure, may be appointed, pending certification and/or licensure, as a graduate OT on a full-time temporary appointment not to exceed two years.