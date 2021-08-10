 Skip to Content
Trainee Paperwork

Required Forms, Appointments, and Training for HPTs, Interns, and Residents

Health Professions Trainees and Residents

*Download a copy of the forms before you complete them

TQCVL Updates Memo-20210510 (DOCX)
TQCVL Cover Letter- Word Document for Conversion to PDF (DOCX)
TQCVL HPT List (XLSX)

 

Health Care Personnel Influenza Vaccination Form

VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainees

OF 306 Declaration for Federal Employment *you will need two copies of this form.

Appointment Letter 

  • Health Professions Trainees complete the Without Compensation Appointment Letter
  • Residents Complete the Resident Appointment Letter

Mandatory Training for Trainees- Online Training

Fingerprinting

  • Call 605-336-3230, ext. 7378 to schedule a fingerprint appointment.
  • Bring a copy of the OF 306 with to this appointment
  • Bring 2 forms of ID with to this appointment

 

VA Employees requesting HPT Rotations

E-mail vhasuxStudentRequest@va.gov to get a copy of the required documents.

