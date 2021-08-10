Trainee Paperwork
Required Forms, Appointments, and Training for HPTs, Interns, and Residents
Health Professions Trainees and Residents
*Download a copy of the forms before you complete them
Health Care Personnel Influenza Vaccination Form
- e-mail vhasuxStudentRequest@va.gov to request a copy of this form
VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainees
OF 306 Declaration for Federal Employment *you will need two copies of this form.
Appointment Letter
- Health Professions Trainees complete the Without Compensation Appointment Letter
- Residents Complete the Resident Appointment Letter
- e-mail vhasuxStudentRequest@va.gov to request a copy of this form
Mandatory Training for Trainees- Online Training
Fingerprinting
- Call 605-336-3230, ext. 7378 to schedule a fingerprint appointment.
- Bring a copy of the OF 306 with to this appointment
- Bring 2 forms of ID with to this appointment
VA Employees requesting HPT Rotations
E-mail vhasuxStudentRequest@va.gov to get a copy of the required documents.