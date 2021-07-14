Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital – Campus map

Directions

From NW Loop 410:

Take the Babcock Road exit toward the Medical Center. Turn right on Merton Minter. Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital is on the left at 7400 Merton Minter, San Antonio, Texas 78229-4404.

From Interstate 10 West:

Take the Wurzbach Road exit toward the Medical Center. Turn left on Merton Minter. Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital is on the right at 7400 Merton Minter, San Antonio, Texas 78229-4404.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

29°30'30.31"N 98°34'50.46"W

Address:

7400 Merton Minter

San Antonio, TX 78229-4404

Intersection:

