Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital – Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From NW Loop 410:
Take the Babcock Road exit toward the Medical Center. Turn right on Merton Minter. Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital is on the left at 7400 Merton Minter, San Antonio, Texas 78229-4404.
From Interstate 10 West:
Take the Wurzbach Road exit toward the Medical Center. Turn left on Merton Minter. Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital is on the right at 7400 Merton Minter, San Antonio, Texas 78229-4404.
View on Facility locator.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
29°30'30.31"N 98°34'50.46"W
Address:
7400 Merton Minter
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404
Intersection:
