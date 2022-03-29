Organ Donation Information Table

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will celebrate National Donate Life Month 2022 the entire month of April. Donate Life America was inspired this year by the vital role that BEES play in sustaining life. Bees are a small but powerful life force, working together with dedication, collaboration, and a strong sense of community.

All are welcome to become a part of our interconnected life-sustaining Organ Donation community by registering as an organ donor, becoming educated about living donation, and championing the Donate Life cause.