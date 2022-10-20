South Bexar Outpatient Clinic Flu Vaccine Drive-Thru

The South Bexar Outpatient Clinic is offering flu vaccines to enrolled Veterans from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. on the following dates:

October 21, 2022

October 26, 2022

October 28, 2022

I.D. and masks are required. No appointments are necessary.

The location to the SBOPC is 4610 E Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78222.

For more information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at 210-617-5274.