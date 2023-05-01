Skip to Content
Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Resource Fair

A representative speaking with a visitor about resources

When:

Thu. May 4, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel

112 College Street

San Antonio , TX

Cost:

Free

On Thursday, May 4, 2023,  South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in a Resource Fair hosted by the Department of Defense (DoD), Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (C.A.R.E).  This event is part of a larger Air Force Wounded Warrior event, which primarily focuses on the transition from military service to civilian employment, rehabilitation, and resiliency.  VA has been invited to participate by having informational tables and speaking with wounded warriors and caregivers attending the event. 

Participating services from South Texas Veterans Health Care System include:

  • Enrollment/Eligibility
  • Women's Health Program
  • Veterans Transportation Program
  • Homeless Program
  • Mental Health
  • Patient Advocacy
  • Community Care
  • Caregiver Support Program
  • and more

The event is taking place at the Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel – Iberian Room from 5 to 7 p.m. 

Last updated: