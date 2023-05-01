Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 4, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel
112 College Street
San Antonio , TX
Cost:
Free
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in a Resource Fair hosted by the Department of Defense (DoD), Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (C.A.R.E). This event is part of a larger Air Force Wounded Warrior event, which primarily focuses on the transition from military service to civilian employment, rehabilitation, and resiliency. VA has been invited to participate by having informational tables and speaking with wounded warriors and caregivers attending the event.
Participating services from South Texas Veterans Health Care System include:
- Enrollment/Eligibility
- Women's Health Program
- Veterans Transportation Program
- Homeless Program
- Mental Health
- Patient Advocacy
- Community Care
- Caregiver Support Program
- and more
The event is taking place at the Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel – Iberian Room from 5 to 7 p.m.