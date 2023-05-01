Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Resource Fair

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in a Resource Fair hosted by the Department of Defense (DoD), Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

When: Thu. May 4, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT Where: Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel 112 College Street San Antonio , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Participating services from South Texas Veterans Health Care System include:

Enrollment/Eligibility

Women's Health Program

Veterans Transportation Program

Homeless Program

Mental Health

Patient Advocacy

Community Care

Caregiver Support Program

and more

The event is taking place at the Omni La Mansion del Rio Hotel – Iberian Room from 5 to 7 p.m.