Wheelchair Basketball League
When:
Wed. Jun 7, 2023, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Morgan's Wonderland Event Center
5223 David Edwards
San Antonio , TX
Cost:
Free
South Texas' Recreation Therapy Service, in conjunction with Morgan's Wonderland will be hosting a wheelchair basketball league at the Morgan's Wonderland Event Center, located at 5223 David Edwards, San Antonio, Texas 78233.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn chair skills, the rules and regulations of the game, and showcase their skills in competitions toward the end of this league.
All ages, community and military members, as well as friends and family are welcome to play! For more information, contact Audrey Sutterfield at asutterfield@morganswonderland.com or Brooke Matula at bmatula@morganswonderland.com.
