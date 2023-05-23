Sit Volleyball League
When:
Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Morgan's Wonderland Event Center
5223 David Edwards
San Antonio , TX
Cost:
Free
The most fun you can have while sitting down! South Texas' Recreation Therapy Service, in conjunction with Morgan's Wonderland will be offering sit volleyball to all ages, community and military members, as well as friends and family. Similar to the traditional game of volleyball, participants will play from a seated position on the court.
Join every Tuesday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Morgan's Wonderland Event Center, located at 5223 David Edwards, San Antonio, Texas 78233.
For more information, contact Audrey Sutterfield at (806) 477-8179 or asutterfield@morganswonderland.com or Jennifer Weatherford at (830) 377-1238 or jcweatherford10@gmail.com.
Tue. Jun 6, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jun 13, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jun 20, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jul 4, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT