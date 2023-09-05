Ask-A-Lawyer in Victoria, Texas
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs
When:
Tue. Sep 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Where:
Victoria County Veterans Services Office
2805 N. Navarro St.
#501
Victoria, TX
Cost:
Free
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:
- housing evictions
- HUD-VASH
- Social Security
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- SNAP/food stamps
- Medicaid
- VA benefits
- wills & probate
- advance directives
- and more