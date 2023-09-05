Skip to Content
Ask-A-Lawyer in Victoria, Texas

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs

When:

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Victoria County Veterans Services Office

2805 N. Navarro St

#501

Victoria, TX

Cost:

Free

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid's (TRLA) Veterans Advocacy Project (VAP) hosts a legal clinic for eligible Veterans, widows and spouses of Veterans, and current service members to speak with a lawyer about their civil legal needs including:

  • housing evictions
  • HUD-VASH
  • Social Security
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • SNAP/food stamps
  • Medicaid
  • VA benefits
  • wills & probate
  • advance directives
  • and more
