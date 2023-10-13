Advance Directive Fair

Having an Advance Directive is an important part of managing your healthcare.

Having an Advance Directive is an important part of managing your healthcare. This process discusses healthcare preferences and allows you to designate a Medical Power of Attorney to make decisions about your healthcare should you be unable to.

Please join the South Texas Veterans Health Care System Ethics Program at the San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center on Wednesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Staff will be onsite to assist Veterans in completing an Advance Directive.