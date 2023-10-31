Caregiver Resource Fair & Luncheon

South Texas VA's Caregiver Support Program will host its annual Family & Caregiver Resource Fair on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at the Alamo Area Council of Governments, located at 2700 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78217 from 10 am - 12 pm.

Over 15 VA and Community Organizations will be present at this event to provide information and resources specific to caregivers of Veterans. This event is open to caregivers enrolled in either the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers or the Program of General Caregiver Support Services. For questions, please call 210-617-5300 ext. 19278.