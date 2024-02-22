2024 VA Equity Action Plan Launch Event

Veterans, Caregivers and Survivors can file new claims, complete disability claims and check the status of pending claims

VBA Houston Regional Office staff will be available to answer questions about benefits, filing new claims, completing disability claims and check the status of pending claims. Veterans not enrolled with VA will have an opportunity to enroll by meeting with a healthcare benefits advisor. Enrollment & Eligibility staff will be available on 1st floor to assist Veterans with enrollment. Veterans should bring their DD214 and identification card.

No appointment necessary.

Veterans are encouraged to plan accordingly for an extended wait time depending on how busy the clinic will be. Sign-in’s to meet with a VBA representative accepted until 2 p.m.

